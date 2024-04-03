Infant, teen and man dead following rollover crash along northern Arizona highway: DPS

Three people, including an infant, are dead following a crash along a stretch of Interstate 40 in northern Arizona, according to DPS officials.

The crash reportedly happened at around 7:34 a.m. on April 3 near Winslow. In a statement, investigators said the crash involved a pickup truck that was carrying eight people, including the driver.

"For an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the road into the median. The driver overcorrected and swerved into the #1 lane but may have oversteered left causing the vehicle to roll multiple times ejecting three passengers," read a portion of the statement.

The three people who died were identified as a four-month-old, a teenage boy, and an adult male.

"Impairment has not been ruled out as a factor on the part of the adult female driver who was injured," read a portion of the statement.

The freeway's eastbound lanes were closed for some time as a result of the crash, per ADOT officials, but the lanes have since reopened.