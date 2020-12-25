Injured dog rescued on Loop 202 by driver is 'home resting and being spoiled'

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation caught a woman on camera helping out an injured dog on the Loop 202 on Christmas Eve.

ADOT cameras showed the woman getting out of her car on the L-202 near McKellips Road to calm down the injured dog.

Once she calmed the dog down, she was able to put it in her car to get help, officials said.

A happy pup-date

In response to ADOT's post on Facebook, the owner of the dog gave a happy update on her fur baby.

The dog's owner, Candi L. Montano Miranda, responded to a comment on Facebook asking for an update on the dog's condition.

"Merry Christmas all. The Good Samaritan is an angel to our family. Our dog was out using the potty and fireworks must have scared him. He is extremely scared of fireworks. He is chipped, because my family loves him! We got the call and immediately went to be with him," she said.

She said he didn't have any injuries too bad but that his paws were a little torn up since he's an indoor dog, not used to the pavement.

"He is home resting and being spoiled. Thank you thank you is not enough to this sweet, kind hearted human being," she said.

