Inmate escapes from off-site work crew in Safford

The search continues for a prison inmate who walked away from a work crew in eastern Arizona.

The Department of Corrections says Carlos Corella-Rivera left the supervised site at the Graham County Fairgrounds in Safford.

"Corella-Rivera, a minimum-custody inmate housed at ASPC-Safford, was admitted to prison in 2018 after being convicted out of Pinal County to serve six years for a dangerous drug violation."

He was last seen by a fairgrounds crew supervisor at 11:00 a.m. on September 26.

A fugitive apprehension unit, chase teams, and tracking dog teams were dispatched to find him. Local law enforcement is also assisting with the search.

Corella-Rivera is described as Mexican-American, 5'4", 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes according to his online inmate record.

If you see him or have any information on Corella-Rivera's whereabouts, call 9-1-1.