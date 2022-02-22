Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
9
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, New River Mesa
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami

Iron Maiden: ‘The Number Of The Beast’ anniversary to be released on cassette tape

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 6:34PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
ironmaiden.jpg article

Iron Maiden will commemorate the 40th anniversary of their chart-topping album, "The Number Of The Beast," that catapulted them to international fame and success. (Credit: Iron Maiden)

The English heavy metal band Iron Maiden will go old school and release its chart-topping third album "The Number Of The Beast" on cassette tape to commemorate its 40th anniversary. 

The band will release the tape on March 18 but it can be pre-ordered

The album was first released in the United Kingdom in March 1982, featuring Bruce Dickinson as the vocalist. The band said that the album catapulted them to international fame and success, which members continue to enjoy to this day. 

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd gets new talk show ‘Sherri,’ to debut on FOX-owned stations this fall

According to the band’s website, the cassette will be comprised of the 2015 remastered recordings of the original eight songs on the album. The front cover art will be redesigned and updated. 

Country Singer Luke Bryan Changes Waylaid Mother's Flat Tire

A mom received help from a distinctive Good Samaritan after blowing a tire in Columbia, Tennessee, on Sunday, October 24. (Credit: Courtney Potts via Storyful)

"Ultimately it’s a tribute to a watershed album that sold in its millions in record stores all around the world; a celebration of those bygone times and a fitting souvenir for the fans who have loyally followed the band ever since," according to the website. 

Meanwhile, Dickinson is about to resume his spoken-word U.S. tour. Onstage, he speaks about his life, being a rock star and a host of other topics, including his bout with throat cancer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 