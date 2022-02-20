'It's very discouraging': Supply chain issues force Chandler restaurant to delay grand opening by a year

Supply chain issues have affected nearly every business in Arizona, including one Chandler restaurant that has had to push back its grand opening for nearly a year.

Wes Hansen doesn’t mind squealing about his passion: pork.

"I know pork," Hansen said. "I grew up on a hog farm back in Nebraska."

To say otherwise is just hogwash. So why is he standing in a construction site instead of a pigsty?

His BBQ joint Pork on A Fork has been begging to open in Chandler.

"Supplies, materials, labor force - so everything…timeline has just been pushed and pushed and pushed," Hansen said.

Supply chain issues pushed back the landlord's exterior work, and now the interior work is facing the same problems.

"We first announced this would be open May of last year," the owner explained. "It’s very discouraging but yet it’s out of our hands. We know it’s a problem everyone is facing, so rather than be angry about it or frustrated, we just have to roll with the punches and be ready for day one."

So cue the dancing BBQ inflatable at Warner and Alma School.

To make use of a staff Hansen already hired, he put in a permanent food truck in front of his business to help cover the expenses of the unexpected wait.

"People are knocking on the door so now we can serve our staples to them," he said.

It behooves them to do what they can while they wait for concrete and insulation to become a restaurant.

"Time is money," he explained. "We signed this lease a year ago next month."

With an opening date as twisty as a pigtail, they’re hoping to get the main doors open soon.

"We are told April, so 30 days to do the rest of this," Hansen said. "I’m crossing my fingers, my toes, everything."

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: