Jackrabbit Fire: Wildfire near Wickenburg grows to over 2,000 acres

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management say fire crews are battling a fast-growing wildfire southwest of Wickenburg.

According to the Burea of Land Management, the Jackrabbit Fire has burned an estimated 2,034 acres of land, as of Tuesday morning. The fire is 40% contained.

Much of the acreage is from firefighters conducting burnouts to slow the fire, officials said.