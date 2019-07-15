Joe Arpaio says he has considered a 2020 run for his old office as Maricopa County's sheriff

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- People may have seen some billboards popping up with a picture of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio that reads "one more time in 2020."

When asked about the billboards over a phone conversation, the former sheriff said he is still around and works on his political career for several hours a day. He said that he hasn't seen any of the billboards, but he appreciates the support.

Arpaio was ousted in the 2016 election, after serving as sheriff for 24 years. Arpaio said he's not the one who put up the billboards, and he's not sure who did. At this time, Arpaio said he has not made a final decision on whether to run or not, but has considered it.

"I'm not trying to play games," said Arpaio. "I have to evaluate the situation, talk to my family. My wife of 61 years has always been with me, so I'll have to do a little research, not on whether I can win or not, but I'll tell you one thing, people keep going after me, now that might push me over. I'm a fighter. I'm not going to surrender. If they want to keep taking shots at me, watch out."

Arpaio, now 87, said if he did decide to run and then go on to win the election, he has the energy to serve.

"You might go after the senators that are almost my age, might go after people who are running for president are way up in their 70's, so what is this too old garbage?"

Arpaio did say he will make a firm decision within 30 days or so, and once he does, he'll let the people know what he plans on doing.

Should Arpaio decides to mount a campaign, it won't be his first campaign for a public office since his 2016 defeat. In 2018, Arpaio mounted a bid for the senate seat that was being vacated by Jeff Flake, but came in 3rd place in the Republican Party primary, behind Martha McSally, who won the nomination, and Kelli Ward.

Democratic nominee Kyrsten Sinema would go on to beat McSally in the general election, but McSally was later nominated by Gov. Doug Ducey to the senate seat that was held by John McCain before his death from cancer.