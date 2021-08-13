Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
2
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC on lockdown after ‘potential armed-person’ report

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in D.C. has reportedly been placed on lockdown after "a potential armed person" spotted on the base on Friday.

Officials have not indicated whether anyone has been injured, or whether any shots have been fired.

A Facebook notice from the base said the person was spotted on the south side of the grounds and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

Officials at the base posted on Facebook that they're looking for two men.

According to the base:

"One individual is a black male, medium build with dreads wearing ripped blue jeans and with dreads. The second individual is a black male wearing green pants and a white top. He may be injured."

This is a breaking news update - FOX 5 DC will have additional details as they become available