Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in DC on lockdown after ‘potential armed-person’ report

Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in D.C. has reportedly been placed on lockdown after "a potential armed person" spotted on the base on Friday.

Officials have not indicated whether anyone has been injured, or whether any shots have been fired.

A Facebook notice from the base said the person was spotted on the south side of the grounds and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

Officials at the base posted on Facebook that they're looking for two men.

According to the base:

"One individual is a black male, medium build with dreads wearing ripped blue jeans and with dreads. The second individual is a black male wearing green pants and a white top. He may be injured."

