Joint Base San Antonio Lackland lockdown: Search on for 2 gunmen, no injuries

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

Joint Base San Antonio Lackland on lockdown

Military officials confirmed to FOX Television Stations that Joint Base San Antonio Lackland was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter.

SAN ANTONIO - Military officials said Joint Base San Antonio Lackland remains on lockdown as they investigate an active shooter situation.

The base tweeted Wednesday that a shooting appeared to have happened outside the Valley Hi Gate, prompting the lockdown around 12:25 CT. 

Military officials suspect two gunmen, from off-campus, fired their weapons towards the base while there were military trainees in the area. They believe the gunmen then ran away.

Authorities said no injuries were reported but they are clearing the area as they search for the gunmen. San Antonio police are also helping with the investigation.
 

The base previously posted on Twitter a warning about an active shooter.

"Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN," the base wrote on Twitter.

According to FOX 29, the base sent out an alert to personnel.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 