Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect still hasn't been found.
The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz.
Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
It's not clear what led up to the shooting and details about a suspect haven't been released.
It's not known how old the juvenile is.
Phoenix shooting investigation near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Sept. 19, 2022.