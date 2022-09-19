Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect still hasn't been found.

The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting and details about a suspect haven't been released.

It's not known how old the juvenile is.