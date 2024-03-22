Juveniles involved in shootout near Tempe intersection: PD

Tempe Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital, after they allegedly exchanged gunfire on the evening of March 22.

According to a statement, the incident happened in the area of Evergreen Road and University Drive. Two people, including one juvenile, were walking in the area when "an exchange of gun fire occurred with the vehicle and the two individuals."

"The involved vehicle quickly left the scene and was located a short time later unoccupied. The 15-year-old minor was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators identified the people inside the vehicle as four juveniles who were eventually found in the area.

"One juvenile [had] a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for their injury," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement.

Officials say an investigation is underway, but there is no imminent danger to the community.

Area where the incident happened