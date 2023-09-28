Kari Lake to launch US Senate campaign in Arizona

Carolyn Wren, a senior adviser to Kari Lake, confirmed that she will formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10.

Lake is seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat.

The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to regain the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 edge that includes Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 but still receives her committees assignments from Democrats. The 2024 Senate map heavily favors the GOP, with Democratic-held seats up for grabs in three states that Trump won in 2020.

Lake joins Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the Republican Senate primary. Several other Republicans have considered running but have stayed out of the race while Lake considered her plans. They include Blake Masters, Jim Lamon and Karrin Taylor Robson, all businesspeople who lost 2022 races for Senate or governor.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran and one of the most prominent Latino officials in Arizona, is the only major Democrat in the race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.