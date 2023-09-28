Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
4
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Kari Lake to launch US Senate campaign in Arizona

By
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Carolyn Wren, a senior adviser to Kari Lake, confirmed that she will formally launch her campaign on Oct. 10. 

Lake is seeking the Republican nomination for the Senate seat now held by independent Kyrsten Sinema, a former Democrat. 

The Arizona race is a top target for Republicans looking to regain the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 edge that includes Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 but still receives her committees assignments from Democrats. The 2024 Senate map heavily favors the GOP, with Democratic-held seats up for grabs in three states that Trump won in 2020.

Kari Lake expected to announce U.S. Senate bid

Republican Kari Lake, who lost her bid to succeed Doug Ducey as Arizona Governor in 2022, is expected to announce a bid for the U.S. Senate.

Lake joins Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the Republican Senate primary. Several other Republicans have considered running but have stayed out of the race while Lake considered her plans. They include Blake Masters, Jim Lamon and Karrin Taylor Robson, all businesspeople who lost 2022 races for Senate or governor.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Iraq War veteran and one of the most prominent Latino officials in Arizona, is the only major Democrat in the race.

Also Read: 2024 Elections: Arizonans already declaring candidacies for House and Senate; here's what you should know

The Associated Press contributed to this report.