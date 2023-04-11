2024 Elections: Arizonans already declaring candidacies for House and Senate; here's what you should know

The November 2024 election is over a year away, but already, some Arizonans are declaring their candidacies for various offices.

Here's what you should know about the election, as well as a list of those who have made an official announcement that they are running for a seat.

What are we voting on come November 2024?

Besides the presidential race, Arizona voters will also vote in U.S. House races, as members of the U.S. House of Representatives serve two-year terms.

In addition, Arizona voters will also vote in a Senate race. An election is set to take place for the seat currently held by Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema was elected to the post as a Democrat in 2018, but became an independent in late 2022.

Election for the Senate seat currently held by Mark Kelly is not set to take place until 2028. Kelly was re-elected to a full, six-year Senate term in 2022, after he defeated Martha McSally in 2020 for what was left of late Sen. John McCain's term.

Other elections will also take place in November 2024, including elections for the various members of Arizona State Legislature. All State Senators and State Representatives serve two-year terms, as set forth in Arizona's constitution.

The members of the first legislature shall hold office until the first Monday in January, 1913. The terms of office of the members of succeeding legislatures shall be two years. — Part 2 - Section 21, Article 4 of the Arizona State Constitution.

In Maricopa County, the County Sheriff seat will also be up for re-election. The incumbent sheriff, Paul Penzone, defeated Joe Arpaio for the seat in 2016, and won re-election in 2020.

Who's running for what in 2024?

U.S. Senate

For the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sinema, two major politicians have announced their candidacies: Rep. Ruben Gallego and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Rep. Gallego, who currently represents the state's 3rd Congressional District as a Democrat, announced his candidacy in January 2023 as a challenge against Sinema.

"I’m better for this job than Kyrsten Sinema because I haven’t forgotten where I came from," Gallego told The Associated Press. "I think she clearly has forgotten where she came from. Instead of meeting with the people that need help, she meets with the people that are already powerful."

On the Republican side, Lamb announced his candidacy on Apr. 11, 2023.

Lamb, who has built a profile in Arizona and beyond as a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and an advocate for cracking down on illegal immigration and drug smuggling, pledged in a video announcing his candidacy to take on drug cartels, calling for the U.S. military to "wipe them out just like we did to ISIS."

Lamb was the second person to launch a campaign to run as the Republican Party's candidate for Senate in 2024. On Dec. 10, 2022, a man named George Nicholson announced his candidacy for the Senate seat.

Sen. Sinema has yet to announce whether she will run for another term or not.

1st Congressional District

This district covers parts of Phoenix and Scottsdale, as well as parts of rural northeastern Maricopa County.

On the Democratic side, three people have announced their election campaigns: Andrei Cherny, Andrew Horne, and Dr. Amish Shah.

Cherny announced his congressional campaign on Apr. 6, 2023 with a post on social media.

"This is our moment to expand opportunity and fairness, fight the climate crisis, and defend democracy and our freedoms – including women's right to choose," read a portion of the tweet.

On his campaign website, Cherny states that he served in the military as a Navy reserve intelligence officer. That was followed by a stint as an Assistant Arizona Attorney General. He also states that he once served as the Arizona Democratic Party chair.

Horne, meanwhile, launched his congressional campaign in early 2023, and Dr. Shah announced his campaign for the seat via a statement released on Apr. 3, 2023.

"I am running for Congress because I have seen the difference a single person can make within government to improve people’s lives. Serving in Congress is an opportunity to make an even greater positive impact on issues affecting Arizona," Dr. Shah wrote, in the statement.

The incumbent for this district, Republican David Schweikert, has yet to make a statement on whether he will run for re-election or not.

2nd Congressional District

This district covers much of Northern Arizona, including the whole of Flagstaff, Prescott, and Show Low. It also covers a portion of Pinal County, including Maricopa and parts of Casa Grande.

The incumbent, Republican Elijah "Eli" Crane, has yet to announce his future plans, and no other person has announced a run for Crane's seat as of April 2023.

3rd Congressional District

This district covers portions of Phoenix and the West Valley, as well as the town of Guadalupe.

On the Democratic side, Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari declared her candidacy on Apr. 4 in a post made to social media.

"I'm running for Congress because [Arizona's 3rd Congressional District] deserves a leader who understands the urgency of the moment and gets things done," read a portion of the post.

Raquel Terán, a former chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, announced her candidacy on Apr 4. in a post made to social media.

"Our community deserves Medicare for All, a greener future, and bold solutions to the problems facing everyday Arizonans. I’m ready to be that fighter," read a portion of a tweet that is threaded to the tweet where she announced her candidacy.

On the Republican side, one person - Jeff Zink - has announced his candidacy for the seat.

The incumbent for this district, Democrat Ruben Gallego, is running for Senate, as mentioned above.

4th Congressional District

This district covers portions of Phoenix and the West Valley, as well as the town of Guadalupe.

The incumbent Congressman for this district, Democrat Greg Stanton, has not announced whether or not he intends to seek reelection.

On the Republican side, meanwhile, two people have announced their candidacies: Kelly Cooper and Dave Giles.

5th Congressional District

This district covers portions of the East Valley, as well as Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and Apache Junction.

The incumbent Congressman for this district, Republican Andy Biggs, has yet to announce whether or not he intends to seek reelection.

A campaign website, meanwhile, exists for a man named Evan Olson, who says he is running on a platform of advocating for Instant Runoff Voting, open primaries for political offices, voting reform and gun reform, among other matters.

6th Congressional District

The district covers a portion of Casa Grande and parts of Southern Arizona, including parts of Green Valley, Sierra Vista and Tucson.

Juan Ciscomani (R) represents this district. He has yet to announce whether or not he intends to seek reelection, and no challenger campaigns have been announced as of April 11, 2023.

7th Congressional District

The district covers a portion of the West Valley, in addition to a big part of Southern Arizona, including all of Bisbee, Douglas, and Nogales, as well as parts of Tucson and Yuma.

The incumbent representative for this district is Raúl Grijalva, who has yet to announce a re-election campaign. No challenger campaigns have been announced.

8th Congressional District

The district covers a portion of the West Valley, and extends north to the New river area.

The incumbent representative for the district, Republican Debbie Lesko, has yet to announce a re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, a campaign website exists for a person named Jeremy Spreitzer. On the website, it is stated that Spreitzer is gathering signatures in order to become a candidate for the 8th Congressional District.

9th Congressional District

The district covers a portion of the West Valley and a big portion of Western Arizona, including Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, and a portion of Yuma.

The incumbent, Republican Paul Gosar, kicked off his 2024 re-election campaign on Mar. 13, according to his Facebook page. No other campaigns have been announced as of Apr. 11, 2023.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report. This story will be updated with new information as time progresses.