Killer Mike detained at Grammys; suspicious death inside a Mesa apartment | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of Killer Mike being detained at the Grammys after winning 3 awards. They also include the report of a house being shot several times early in the morning over the weekend in Phoenix, scaring a sleeping family inside.
1. Man found dead inside Mesa apartment – police call his death 'suspicious'
Featured
A man was found dead inside an apartment in Mesa on Sunday morning and police say his death is being treated as suspicious.
2. Killer Mike detained at Grammys, escorted away in handcuffs: video
Featured
Video from the Grammys shows Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, being escorted away in handcuffs.
3. Phoenix home struck with several bullets while residents were inside, PD says
Featured
An occupied Phoenix home was riddled with bullet holes early Sunday morning, the police department said.
4. Pat Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' father, arrested for 3rd or more DUI in Texas
Featured
Jail records show Pat Mahomes has several prior DWI arrests dating back to 2012.
5. North Phoenix hit-and-run crash kills 43-year-old man, PD says
Featured
A 43-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night in north Phoenix, the police department said.