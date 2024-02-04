Killer Mike detained at Grammys; suspicious death inside a Mesa apartment | Nightly Roundup

Tonight's top stories include the report of Killer Mike being detained at the Grammys after winning 3 awards. They also include the report of a house being shot several times early in the morning over the weekend in Phoenix, scaring a sleeping family inside.

1. Man found dead inside Mesa apartment – police call his death 'suspicious'

2. Killer Mike detained at Grammys, escorted away in handcuffs: video

3. Phoenix home struck with several bullets while residents were inside, PD says

4. Pat Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' father, arrested for 3rd or more DUI in Texas

5. North Phoenix hit-and-run crash kills 43-year-old man, PD says