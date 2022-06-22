Kitten rescued from 20-foot storm drain in Chandler

Rescuers with the Arizona Humane Society helped save a kitten that was stuck in a 20-foot storm drain in Chandler.

The 10-week-old kitten, affectionately called Augustus Gloop, was found treading water in a drain near Alma School and Germann roads.

The storm sewer had been empty when a bystander reported seeing the stranded kitten, but by the time AHS rescuers came, irrigation water had started to fill up the drain.

Chandler firefighters helped open up the drain so emergency crews could retrieve Augustus.

The exhausted kitten was suffering from severe hypothermia and had torn, bleeding nails when he was rescued. Augustus is now recovering in a foster home, officials say.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Augustus Gloop when he was rescued. (Arizona Humane Society)

More animal stories