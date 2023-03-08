Expand / Collapse search

'Known dealer' in Phoenix arrested with thousands of fentanyl pills and a gun, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Raul Diaz-Perez

PHOENIX - A 24-year-old man is in trouble after he was caught with thousands of fentanyl pills during a Phoenix traffic stop, the police department said.

On Jan. 24, officers stopped 24-year-old Raul Diaz-Perez, who they called a "known dealer," while he was driving near I-17 and Indian School Road.

"The investigation led to the service of a search warrant of the vehicle. Approximately 25,000 fentanyl pills, 1 handgun, and $820 were found," police said. He was booked into jail on suspicion of several crimes.

No more information about this incident is available.

Related

Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested
article

Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested

DPS says detectives served two search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road following a weeks-long investigation "during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property."

Related

Over 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3K pounds of meth seized in Phoenix area
article

Over 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3K pounds of meth seized in Phoenix area

In addition to the fentanyl pills, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, over 135 kilos of cocaine, over 3,000 pounds of meth, 35 kilos of heroin, 49 guns, and over $2 million in cash were seized.

Related

Over 2M fentanyl pills seized during separate incidents in Arizona
article

Over 2M fentanyl pills seized during separate incidents in Arizona

Authorities say one person was arrested after large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized during separate incidents in Arizona.