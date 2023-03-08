'Known dealer' in Phoenix arrested with thousands of fentanyl pills and a gun, police say

article

A 24-year-old man is in trouble after he was caught with thousands of fentanyl pills during a Phoenix traffic stop, the police department said.

On Jan. 24, officers stopped 24-year-old Raul Diaz-Perez, who they called a "known dealer," while he was driving near I-17 and Indian School Road.

"The investigation led to the service of a search warrant of the vehicle. Approximately 25,000 fentanyl pills, 1 handgun, and $820 were found," police said. He was booked into jail on suspicion of several crimes.

No more information about this incident is available.

