Lake Havasu City PD: Man arrested for manslaughter in infant daughter's death

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Lake Havasu City Police arrested a man on manslaughter charges in the death of his infant daughter.

Police responded to the area of Cadet Lane and McCulloch Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child. They found that Ty Martin, 23, had left his infant daughter unattended in his car for about 45 minutes to an hour while visiting a friend.

Officers immediately began CPR on the infant until she could be transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police arrested Martin and charged him with manslaughter. He's being held without bond.

Officers also arrested the friend Martin was visiting, 23-year-old Noah Grabowski, on drug charges after a search of his home.