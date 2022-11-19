Expand / Collapse search

Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting: 

1. Tearjerking video: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn baby after nearly 2-day separation: Tearjerking footage captured the beautiful moment a chimpanzee and her newborn baby were reunited after being separated for nearly two days.

FILE - Kucheza, Mahale's new baby boy.  (Sedgewick County Zoo)

2. As Lake Mead dries up, its history and dark secrets are being uncovered: We're taking an in-depth look at how artifacts found in receding Lake Mead are exposing past lives from decades ago. 

Lower water level on Lake Mead reveals artifacts from the past

With the construction of Hoover Dam and the creation of Lake Mead, a land that was once home to dozens of different groups of people over the years became submerged. Now, as a megadrought plagues the Southwest, artifacts from that era are starting to emerge. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.

3. Hilarious video proves reporter's point about why elephants need our protection: Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda had an important message for viewers about human impacts on the environment. A nearby baby elephant had other concerns.

4. 'Alice Scooper': Here are the winners for ADOT's snowplow naming contest Nearly 4,700 names were submitted in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest. After 15 finalists were chosen and 7,000 votes were sent in, three names have been selected as winners.

ADOT reveals winners of Name-A-Snowplow contest

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation has 200 snowplows that are ready to go when snow falls along the highways - and now three of them will have a new name. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

5. Lost rescue dog turns herself in at police station, footage shows: Security footage released by police shows the border collie entering through automatic doors at the police station before sitting down in the corner of the reception area.

6. Denny's unveils $5.99 T-shirt that gets you free breakfast every day for a year: Denny’s said the shirt is valued at $2,186 and will be sold for $5.99.

The Everyday Value Tee is pictured in a provided image. The shirt comes with a unique QR code to redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal for free every single day for an entire year. (Credit: Denny’s)

7. Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth: Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them.

8. German man finds $4.7 million check for Haribo, gets gummy bears as a reward: The 38-year-old man called the package of sweets a "cheap" reward.

Haribo Gold Bears lie on a table in Germany. (Sebastian Willnow/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

9. Dinosaur sculptures near 'The Zone' homeless encampment not authorized, Phoenix city officials say: Nearby businesses are not sure who installed them, or why, but homeless campers are not too pleased about them, as the installation takes up their valuable sidewalk space.

City of Phoenix officials say dinosaur sculptures near 'The Zone' not authorized

It looks like a dinosaur invasion of sorts, as two sculptures of the famous extinct animal showed up in a part of Phoenix that has been blighted by a homelessness problem. The sculptures, however, are causing some controversy. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.

10. Watch: Girl, 9, cries tears of joy as mother reveals she's cancer-free: Earlier this year, Leeanne O’Donoghue was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and underwent weeks of treatment — which she said had been "soul-destroying" for her kids.

Eireann, 9, was brought to tears on Nov. 10, 2022, as she was surprised by the news that her mother was declared cancer-free. (Credit: Leeanne O'Donoghue via Storyful)

