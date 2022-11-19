Lake Mead mysteries, Arizona snowplows, animal antics: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

From a mother's cancer-free reveal to the secrets that lie underneath Lake Mead, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 12-18 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Tearjerking video: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn baby after nearly 2-day separation: Tearjerking footage captured the beautiful moment a chimpanzee and her newborn baby were reunited after being separated for nearly two days.

FILE - Kucheza, Mahale's new baby boy. (Sedgewick County Zoo)

2. As Lake Mead dries up, its history and dark secrets are being uncovered: We're taking an in-depth look at how artifacts found in receding Lake Mead are exposing past lives from decades ago.

3. Hilarious video proves reporter's point about why elephants need our protection: Kenyan reporter Alvin Kaunda had an important message for viewers about human impacts on the environment. A nearby baby elephant had other concerns.

4. 'Alice Scooper': Here are the winners for ADOT's snowplow naming contest Nearly 4,700 names were submitted in ADOT's Name-A-Snowplow contest. After 15 finalists were chosen and 7,000 votes were sent in, three names have been selected as winners.

5. Lost rescue dog turns herself in at police station, footage shows: Security footage released by police shows the border collie entering through automatic doors at the police station before sitting down in the corner of the reception area.

6. Denny's unveils $5.99 T-shirt that gets you free breakfast every day for a year: Denny’s said the shirt is valued at $2,186 and will be sold for $5.99.

The Everyday Value Tee is pictured in a provided image. The shirt comes with a unique QR code to redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal for free every single day for an entire year. (Credit: Denny’s)

7. Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth: Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them.

8. German man finds $4.7 million check for Haribo, gets gummy bears as a reward: The 38-year-old man called the package of sweets a "cheap" reward.

Haribo Gold Bears lie on a table in Germany. (Sebastian Willnow/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

9. Dinosaur sculptures near 'The Zone' homeless encampment not authorized, Phoenix city officials say: Nearby businesses are not sure who installed them, or why, but homeless campers are not too pleased about them, as the installation takes up their valuable sidewalk space.

10. Watch: Girl, 9, cries tears of joy as mother reveals she's cancer-free: Earlier this year, Leeanne O’Donoghue was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and underwent weeks of treatment — which she said had been "soul-destroying" for her kids.

Eireann, 9, was brought to tears on Nov. 10, 2022, as she was surprised by the news that her mother was declared cancer-free. (Credit: Leeanne O'Donoghue via Storyful)



