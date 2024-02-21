Laptop adapters can catch fire, E. coli linked to cheese, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Feb. 14-21 that consumers should know about.

1. Over 15 million laptop AC adapters recalled, can spark and catch fire

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

15.5 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters have been recalled because they can overheat and spark, posing burn and fire hazards.

"This recall involves AC adapters sold with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers as well as sold separately," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "They have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012 in either a year month, date format, i.e. April 2008 is 0804, or year week, date format, i.e. week 15 of 2008 is 0815. The AC adapters are black and have the following model numbers and serial numbers and date codes printed on the AC adapter rating label."

Officials say there have been 679 reports of the adapters overheating or catching fire. Over forty reports of minor burns have also been reported.

The adapters were sold at various stores nationwide and online at Toshiba.com.

Consumers with the affected product should stop using it and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement.

Click here for more information

2. E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheese: Here’s what you need to know

3. Smokers pose an electric shock hazard

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 200,000 Char-Broil smokers are being recalled because officials say they can leak an electrical current while in use, posing a shock hazard.

The recall includes the following models: Digital Electric Smoker; Digital Electric Smoker w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Black w/Window; Digital Electric Smoker, Medallion; Digital Electric Smoker, Connected; and Digital Electric Smoker, XL.

Char-Broil has received 79 reports of minor electric shock injuries.

The smokers were sold nationwide and in Canada. They were also sold online through Amazon.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric smokers and contact Char-Broil for a free repair kit," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Click here for more information

4. Sandwiches sold in Arizona recalled due to undeclared sesame

(USFDA)

Nearly 4,000 sandwiches sold in multiple states have been recalled because they may contain sesame.

"Prepared turkey and cheese sandwiches included sesame that was not declared on the product label," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Potential cross contact occurred when chicken salad on a croissant and egg salad sandwiches were prepared on the same surface as the turkey sandwiches."

The sandwiches were distributed to convenience stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," officials said.

No allergic reactions have been reported.

Consumers with the affected products should not eat them and dispose of them, or return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Click here for more information

