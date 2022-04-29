Woman who survived Las Vegas mass shooting meets Arizona blood donor who helped save her life

On April 29, an emotional meeting took place for one of the survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Shooting in Las Vegas, who got to meet a blood donor who was responsible for saving her life.

The shooting, which happened in October 2017, resulted in the deaths of over 50 people and injured 500 more. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, opened fire on an outdoor concert from a hotel room nearby.

In 2019, FBI officials say they found no "single or clear motivating factor" to explain why Paddock opened fire from his hotel room, but did say that Paddock may have been seeking to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps.

Victim thanks blood donor

Among those injured during the mass shooting was Jovanna Clazadillas. During an event organized by Vitalant, Clazadillas and her husband, Frank, were reunited with Thad Bodtker. Clazadillas and her husband were speaking at the Vitalent event when they were given the surprise reunion.

The reunion was emotional, filled with hugs and tears, because it has been a long journey for Clazadillas to get to this day.

During the mass shooting, Clazadillas was shot in the head.

"Frank said, ‘get up! We are going to run!’ and tapped me on my shoulder, and that is all I remember," said Clazadillas.

Two months later, Clazadillas woke up in the hospital. During those two months, doctors told her family she would not make it.

"There is no chance of survival, that is what they kept saying, but we never gave up," said Frank.

Clazadillas has had to relearn how to talk, walk and live again. Her family said the reason she got this second chance at life is thanks to the blood donations

"It is a miracle," said Clazadillas. "I didn't think I would get to this point."

Now, Clazadillas and Bodtker are forever bonded.

"I am fighting for my life to get back to normal. It is priceless," said Clazadillas.

As for Bodtker, he actually donated blood two days before the shooting, and a few days later, he received an email saying his donation was used. He never thoughthe would actually get to meet Clazadillas.