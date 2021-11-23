Last home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright still up for sale in Phoenix

One of the final home designs from legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright is up for sale in Phoenix, and it will cost around $8 million.

The circular sun house on the Phoenix Mountain Preserve has been on the market for about a year, and it is one of only 14 circular homes designed by Wright, and it's a literal piece of history that overlooks another area often associated with Wright: the Biltmore.

The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with great views.

"Everything about this house is appealing. All of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses have a special fireplace, and this one is similar to the Guggenheim Museum. Every room has a view, as you probably noticed. There’s windows everywhere," said HomeSmart realtor Deanna Peters.

The house wasn’t just a Frank Lloyd Wright design.

It was his last design.

Plans for the home were still on paper when Wright passed away in 1959. The home was built in 1967.

"This house specifically feels like it’s in the future because of the shape of it. Almost feels like a spaceship," said Erik B. Peterson with PHX Architecture. "All of his designs have lower ceilings, not because he thinks people are shorter, but he actually designs them for how you use the house, which is in the sitting position."

Many of Wright’s designs are uniquely him and built to last, but even still, after being on the market for a year, a new owner could still put their own stamp on it.

"Wright always said ‘I think my houses should be modified over time. I think they should be used in an exciting way and not become museums.’ I think that gives us some latitude to make some changes," said Peterson.

In the meantime, the house is used as an Airbnb.

