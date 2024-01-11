Latest consumer product recalls: Cummins to repair 600k Ram trucks; Bell bicycle helmets; e-bikes, more

A number of products have been recalled in recent weeks for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from January 4 - 11 that consumers should know about.

1. Engine maker Cummins to repair 600,000 Ram trucks in $2 billion emissions cheating scandal

A sign stands near a row of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Dodge Ram pickup trucks at a car dealership in Moline, Illinois. File photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Engine maker Cummins Inc. will recall 600,000 Ram trucks as part of a settlement with federal and California authorities that also requires the company to remedy environmental damage caused by illegal software that let it skirt diesel emissions tests.

Cummins had already agreed to a $1.675 billion civil penalty to settle claims – the largest ever secured under the Clean Air Act – plus $325 million for pollution remedies.

That brings Cummins’ total penalty to more than $2 billion, which officials from the Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board and the California Attorney General called "landmark" in a call with reporters. Read more.

2. Bell bicycle helmets recalled due to risk of head injury

Bell Slope Adult Helmets (Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Bell Sports has issued a recall of its Bell Slope adult bicycle helmets. The helmets were sold in dark green and light blue.

"The strap anchor can become dislodged from the helmet when sufficient force is applied, and therefore violates the CPSC federal safety regulation for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury," read a portion of the recall website.

No injuries have been reported, according to CPSC officials.

Consumers are advised to stop using the helmet immediately, and contact Bell Sports for a refund.

"To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps and upload photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com to prove destruction, then dispose of the recalled helmet," read a portion of the recall website.

3. Ubbcare mattresses recalled due to suffocation hazard for infants

UBBCARE Play Yard Mattress (Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Administration)

The recalled UBBCARE play yard mattresses, according to CPSC, "violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels."

"The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants," read a portion of the recall website.

The recall website states the mattress was sold exclusively online, and was sold on Amazon from October 2022 to August 2023. No injuries have been reported.

UBBCARE and Amazon, according to officials, are contacting all purchasers directly.

4. Ride Aventon E-bikes recalled due to crash and injury hazards

Ride Aventon Class 2 Sinch.2 Folding E-Bicycles (Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Administration)

Officials with CPSC describe the Ride Aventon Class 2 Sinch.2 electric bicycles as a folding, 500w e-bike. The bike was sold in quicksilver and sapphire colors.

"The name ‘Aventon’ is printed on the side of the downtube of the e-bike frame and ‘Sinch.2’ is printed on the chain stay that runs to the rear of the bicycle connecting the rear wheel to the frame," read a portion of the recall website.

"The recalled e-bikes can accelerate unexpectedly, resulting in loss of control, posing crash and injury hazards," CPSC officials state. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-bikes and contact a Ride Aventon authorized dealer to schedule a free repair, including a software update to the controller."

CPSC officials say while the firm has received six reports of the recalled product accelerating unexpectedly, no injuries have been reported.

People with the recalled product can either call Ride Aventon at 866-300-3311 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) Monday through Friday, or by email at info@aventon.com, or online at https://www.aventon.com/pages/recalls for more information.

5. Boot Royalty recalls leather work boots due to crush hazard

H.H. Brown Shoe Company Redeemer Work Boots (Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Administration)

CPSC officials say H.H. Brown Shoe Company's Redeemer DH 5379 Men’s 11" Waterproof Metguard Comp Toe Ropers Work Boots pose an injury hazard because the sole is not puncture resistant.

The products affected have manufacturing codes VCJJ22, VCJC23, VCJD23 and VCJF23. The product was sold nationwide and online from February 2023 to October 2023. No injuries have been reported as a result of the product defect.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact H.H. Brown Shoe Company for a prepaid shipping label to return the boots for a free replacement of Redeemer DH5379 Work Boots with puncture-resistant soles," read a portion of the recall website.

6. Homedics recalls massagers due to fire and burn hazards

Homedics massage (CPSC)

The CPSC says the massagers can overheat while charging, which can pose fire and burn hazards. Customers can contact Homedics at (800) 466-3342 or go to https://recall.homedics.com/HHP-715.

"Consumers should immediately stop using or charging the recalled massagers and contact Homedics for instructions to receive a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit toward any Homedics product, including a 20% bonus," stated CPSC.