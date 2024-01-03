Latest consumer product recalls: E.coli in ground beef, baby formula contaminated with bacteria, more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Dec. 27 - Jan. 3 that consumers should know about.

1. Company recalls over 6,700 pounds of patties, ground beef in response to possible E. coli

2. Hypoallergenic powdered infant formula recalled over bacteria contamination

3. Small magnetic balls sold by Walmart recalled over swallowing dangers

4. BlendJet recalls nearly 5 million portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards

5. Soybean sprouts may be contaminated with listeria

Nam & Son has recalled one-pound bags of soybean sprouts with a sell-by date of Dec. 14 because they may be contaminated with listeria.

"Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

The sprouts were distributed to stores in Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported.

Retailers should remove the product from their shelves. Consumers should discard the product or return it to the store of purchase for a refund.

