Latest consumer product recalls: Fruit linked to listeria, helium tank projectiles can 'strike users', more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from Nov. 15-22 that consumers should know about.

1. CDC links peaches, nectarines, plums to Listeria outbreak

2. Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail

3. Children's cups recalled over lead violation just ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas holidays

4. Projectiles from helium tanks sold at Party City, Amazon can ‘strike users and bystanders’

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 120,000 "Balloon Time Mini Helium Tanks" are being recalled because officials say "compressed helium from the tank can escape and cause the plastic cap to be released into the air unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard due to projectiles striking users and bystanders."

The helium tanks were sold at various stores nationwide, including Party City and online through Amazon. No injuries have been reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini helium tanks," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Consumers should point the tank away from themselves and others, and carefully remove the plastic safety seal and cap. Release all helium in a well-ventilated area and then clearly write their name, 'RECALLED' and destruction code on the front of the tank with a non-erasable marker. Consumers should register online at www.recallrtr.com/miniheliumtank and upload a photo of their product for a full refund. After receiving a refund, consumers should properly discard the product."

5. Tractor Supply chairs can break

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Tractor Supply Company is recalling about 7,500 "Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs" because a plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break, posing a fall hazard.

"The chairs have a blue and silver mesh fabric seat with black nylon straps attached to arm rests on a black metal frame," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "The chairs were sold with a removable hang tag that includes a picture of the chair beneath the Red Shed® Home & Gifts logo."

Tractor Supply says it has received 13 reports of incidents involving the chairs, including three reports of people falling to the ground.

The chairs were sold nationwide at Tractor Supply stores and online. Consumers who have the affected chairs should contact their local Tractor Supply store for a refund.

