Latest consumer product recalls: Hair nets in protein bars; roller blinds; blankets; baby loungers; and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Nov. 30 - Dec. 6 that consumers should know about.

Recalled Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds (White) Credit: CPSC

1. Foiresoft Zebra Roller Blinds

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled blinds have looped operating cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children. About 9,500 units were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from December 2022 to July 2023 for between $50 and $175.

The blinds were sold in multiple colors in sizes ranging from 10 to 110 inches wide and 64 inches in height.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled roller blinds and contact Softfunch Inc. for instructions to receive a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of destruction by sending a photo of the cut product with cut cords to the firm. The consumer should then throw away the unit in their trash. Softfunch is contacting all known purchasers directly."

No injuries have been reported.

To get a refund, call -800-518-4391, email recall.foiresoft@gmail.com, or head to https://www.foiresoft.co.kr/recall for more information.

Recalled YPSI Bassinet – Pink-beige (Credit: CPSC)

2. YPSI and Z4 Inclined Sleeper Bassinets

The sleeper bassinets were recalled due to risk of suffocation and fall hazard.

"The recalled bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act because they were marketed for infant sleep and have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees. Infant fatalities have occurred in inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances. The bassinets also violate the Infant Sleep Products regulation because they do not have a stand," stated CPSC officials.

About 550 units were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems. They were sold online at websites such as Amazon.com, Aleebaby.com, and Stroller.com; and at Baby First Furniture and other stores nationwide from July 2022 to April 2023 for about $250.

The Z4 bassinets have an "Agio" label on the side of the canopy.

CPSC says only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022 are included in the recall. Model number and manufacture dates can be found in the hood/head area. Lift the bassinet's pad/cushion and internal lining to see it.

No injuries have been reported.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions for the recalled bassinets. Consumers who purchased their bassinet for a stroller system or with a stand will be given instructions on how to disable the backrest recline adjustment feature. Peg Perego will offer a $50 cash incentive for consumers who provide proof of backrest disengagement for bassinets part of this recall. Consumers who solely purchased the bassinet should return the product for a full refund. Peg Perego and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly."

Call 877-737-3464, email bassinet@pegperego.com, or go online at https://us.pegperego.com/store/pegus/en_US/recalls for more information.

Model Name Color Peg Perego Color Name Model Number YPSI Bassinet Black Onyx IN0800NA00S013DX13 Pink-beige Mon Amour IN0800NA00BA36 Gray Atmosphere IN0800NA00MF53DX53 Gray City Gray IN0800NA01BA53 Blue New Life IN0800NA00DS41RS41 Black and gold Graphic Gold IN0800NA00AB50RO01 Z4 Bassinet Blue Agio Mirage IN0800BX00BA71 Gray-brown Agio Gray IN0800BX00BA53 Black-brown Agio Black IN0800BX00BA13 Black Black Pearl IN0800BX00BA13PL63

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 PATRIOT 9R MATRYX RMK KHAOS (Credit: CPSC)

3. Polaris Patriot 9R MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles

CPSC says the 2023 model year was recalled because the primary drive clutch can fail, causing the clutch or clutch components to come loose, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

About 2,200 units were sold nationwide from January 2022 through April 2023 for between $18,500 and $19,900.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the primary (drive) clutch, install a clutch guard kit and receive an owner’s manual addendum. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly."

CPSC says the firm received 91 reports of clutch failure, including nine where the components became separated from the unit. No injuries were reported.

Call 800-765-2747, or go to https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to see if your vehicle identification number (VIN) was included in any recalls.

A push is underway by federal safety regulators to redevelop baby loungers following a series of infant deaths related to the products.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission published report explaining that the loungers and other infant support cushions were connected to 79 deaths between 2010 and 2022. The report also cited 125 non-fatal reported incidents involving these products during this time.

About 30,000 electric throws and blankets have been recalled over reports of them burning, melting or overheating.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Berkshire Blanket Heated Throws and Blankets (also branded as L.L. Bean) were sold in a variety of colors and patterns at several stores and online.

Featured article



Certain whey protein bars have been recalled because they may contain "foreign material," including disposable hairnets, shrink wrap and parchment paper, U.S. officials said.

The recall involves three batches of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products, which were manufactured by Doctors Scientific Organica, according to a notice this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.