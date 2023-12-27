Latest consumer product recalls: Whole Foods frozen fish, Tesla vehicles, hoverboards, and more

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from Dec. 20-27 that consumers should know about.

1. Recall Alert: Whole Foods pulls fish fillets from shelves for unlisted allergen

2. Tesla recalls 120K vehicles with doors that may unlock during crash

3. Hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard

DGL has recalled about 25,000 hoverboards because the lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The "Hover-1 Helix Hoverboards" were sold in camouflage and galaxy colors online at Walmart.com and Amazon.

"The recalled hoverboards have serial numbers containing 15914, 19203, or 19988 as the fifth code in the six-code serial number affixed to the bottom of the board," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release.

Consumers with the affected hoverboards should visit https://www.hover-1.com/pages/important-safety-information or www.hover-1.com for instructions on how to receive a free replacement hoverboard.

"DGL has received three reports of fire, which are associated with five reports of people experiencing headaches, nausea, or coughs from smoke inhalation and approximately $25,000 in reported property damage," the USCPSC said.

4. High chairs sold on Amazon recalled due to ‘risk of suffocation, entrapment and laceration hazards’

"HEAO 4-in1 high chairs pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Products Rule and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "In addition, the high chairs pose finger laceration and entrapment hazards as they failed to meet mandatory requirements under the high chair standard."

The high chairs were sold exclusively through Amazon in black, blue, gold, green, gray, pink and red colors.

"They have a footrest, a detachable tray, seat cushion, and four static or rotating wheels with locks," the USCPSC said. "'HEAO' is on the high chair’s head support of the seat cushion and on the front of the tray. ‘Max Lead Int’l Ltd. 3113 Glenfield Ave., Dallas, TX 75233 (302) 448-4207’ is printed on a label stitched on the back of the seat cushion."

There has been one report of an injury to a child.

Consumers with the affected high chairs should call 302-261-5366 or email maxlead.us@gmail.com for refund instructions.

5. Kids dress-up playsets, slim eggs violate lead content bans

Over 200,000 "Litti City Premier Doctor Playsets," "Teacher Purse Sets," "Litti Pritti Handbag Sets," and "Prextex Slime Eggs" have been recalled because they "contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard."

"In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a news release. "Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects."

The playsets and slime eggs were sold online at Walmart.com and through Amazon.

Consumers with the affected products should dispose of them immediately. Consumers can call 888-359-4676, email playsets@realtimeresults.net , or visit www.recallrtr.com/playsets, https://www.perchhq.com/, or https://www.prextex.com/ for refund instructions.

