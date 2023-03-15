Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 8:56 AM MST until WED 3:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
13
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 9:32 AM MST until THU 9:30 AM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 8:25 AM MST until WED 11:15 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:05 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
River Flood Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 PM MST, Yavapai County

Latest storm dumps more rain across Arizona: Live radar, updates

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 9:03AM
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Another storm is bringing more rain across Arizona, with showers expected in the Valley and in the high country. We have the latest weather updates for the Valley and other parts of the state.

Phoenix area

The Phoenix metropolitan area will see a chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Morning showers are possible across the state, but the steadiest rain is likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. 

Rain is expected to hit west Phoenix at around 8 a.m., downtown Phoenix by 9 a.m., and the far east regions of the Valley by 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The Phoenix area can expect anywhere from 0.2 to 0.5 inches of rain.

MORE: Water released from reservoirs causing flooding on some Arizona roadways

RAIN IN PHOENIX

Rain falling on the Loop 101 freeway in the Phoenix area on March 15. (ADOT)

Flagstaff

In northern Arizona, enhanced runoff also is expected through the weekend with scattered showers and warming temperatures into the upper-40s and lower-50s in Flagstaff.

In Prescott and Payson, people can expect 0.5 to 1 inch of rain.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report. 

Latest forecast

Morning Weather Forecast - 3/15/23

A rainy day for the Valley with a high in the upper 60s.

MORE: Arizona weather forecast: Rain, stormy weather ahead for the state

Latest updates

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

