Lawsuit filed to stop Arizona Senate Republicans' 2020 election audit at State Fairgrounds

FOX 10 has learned that a lawsuit has been filed to stop an audit into the 2020 election.

The audit, which was set to take place nearly six months after an election that saw then-President Donald Trump lose Arizona's electoral votes, is led by Arizona Senate Republicans.

The Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors denied use of their facilities after losing a court fight set off by a Senate subpoena for the election materials. They insist the election Biden won was conducted fairly and counted accurately. Senate Democrats oppose the effort to recount the ballots of the long ago certified election and are not participating.

On the afternoon of April 22, FOX 10 learned from Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo that he filed a joint lawsuit and injunction against Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann in an effort to stop the audit, saying he is trying to "protect the sanctity of the ballots and preserve voters' privacy."

Audit being conducted at State Fairgrounds

The county announced it would deliver the materials over two days because of the volume involved. The Senate will use the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, former home of Phoenix Suns NBA basketball team, to hold the election equipment and recount the 2.1 million 2020 ballots by hand.

The Senate will pay only for electricity and personnel at the Coliseum, which it rented starting Monday for four weeks. It also must provide security.

The audit team arrived on site Monday.

Senate President Karen Fann, who’s heading the audit, has not made herself available for questions.

"The president has said all along she’s going to make sure it’s a process that’s above board, that folks can follow along. I think she’s expecting it to begin later this week," says J.D. Mesnard, a Republican state senator.

Machines moved to Coliseum on April 21

Voting machines packed for moving to Veteran Memorial Coliseum

April 21 was moving day for the voting machines in Maricopa County, as they were moved to the audit site via a special process.

"The machines are very sensitive. You got to be real careful on how you package them," said Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo. "We had to bring out a team from California to assemble and box them."

Surrounded by deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, moving trucks and crews transferred the equipment to the coliseum.

Some Maricopa County supervisors, state officials raising concerns

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo

Maricopa County has agreed to comply with the Senate’s subpoena, but some supervisors are concerned about transparency and the experience of the auditors.

"It’s not the Senate that’s conducting this audit, it is outside organizations," Gallardo explained, adding, "They’re wanting to do something that has never been taken on before, they’re trying to do something they have no expertise about, they’re trying to audit an election they have no idea about."

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have cast doubt on the Maricopa County election results since Biden’s narrow win last year. But there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. Judges rejected several lawsuits alleging irregularities in the count.

Last month, the county released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment and that none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.

Election administration and security experts said in a letter to Fann early this month that they were "deeply disturbed" by the decision to hire Cyber Ninjas for the audit. The election was conducted securely, and the audit could undermine confidence in U.S. elections, they said.

On Wednesday, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs called the Republican effort a sham.

"Nobody should be taking this circus seriously," Hobbs said. "That’s what it is. It’s a circus."

Hobbs said Senate Republicans have shown they’re not interested in "real independent results" and hired a biased firm with no auditing experience that has pre-determined the outcome.

"It is, again, continuing to perpetuate the big lie for their own political agenda," Hobbs said. "It is going to do nothing to restore anyone’s confidence in our election system."

It is unclear how long it will take to recount all the ballots. It took 33 bipartisan teams a day and a half to do a hand count of about 8,500 ballots after the election, according to Megan Gilbertson, spokeswoman for the county elections department.

Controversy over company hired to oversee audit

Ken Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state who is acting as GOP Senate President Karen Fann’s liaison overseeing the audit process, said security will be tight. Options for reporters to cover the actual event are in flux, with Bennett giving varying versions of openness over the past week.

"There's a company called Wake Technologies that hand counts ballots in other states. They will be the primary subcontracting on not only hand-counting, but re-tabulating the ballots as well," said Bennett.

Another company involved in the audit, hired by Fann, is Florida-based Cyber Ninjas. Its CEO appeared to have promoted election conspiracy theories from a now-deleted Twitter account.

Related: CEO of firm hired by Arizona Senate Republicans for ballot recount appeared to make political posts

Bennett in a recent interview vowed to ensure that the audit is as fair as possible, despite concerns that Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan has embraced Trump and expressed doubt that Biden won.

In late March, FOX 10 reported on tweets that appeared to be made by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan. According to an archive of what appears to be Logan’s Twitter account, he used hashtags and shared memes popular with people promoting disproven or unsupported allegations casting doubt on Biden’s victory.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett

"We're not auditing the opinions and tweets of the CEO of Cyber Ninjas," said Bennett. "We’re auditing the ballots. We’re auditing the machines, and the envelopes and signatures of the voters."

He said that in addition to the recount, the auditors will review mail ballot signatures, the tabulation machines and that bipartisan observers will watch the whole process.

Logan has said his personal views are irrelevant because he intends to conduct a transparent audit.

"I think what matters is the product they put out and whether we can all look at it and say they followed the right way to do this," senator J.D. Mesnard said, adding, "If he doesn’t find any fraud, what better person than someone who believed there was fraud coming and saying, 'Hey, I’m not finding any in Arizona.'"

Gallardo is skeptical of the operation, and questioned the experience of the auditors.

"They're going to look at this huge machine and say, 'where do I start?'" said Gallardo. "They have no idea what they’re dealing with. They have no experience with the election."

All ballots are expected to be delivered by April 22.

The coliseum is booked for the audit from April 19 until May 14, but Senate Republicans estimate it will be 2-3 months before the audit is completed.

The audit will be livestreamed for public viewing, and officials say there will be 24-7 private security inside and outside of the coliseum throughout the process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

