Lightning strike likely cause of 2 alarm fire that destroyed home in Damascus

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Severe Weather
FOX 5 DC

Lightning strike likely cause of fire that destroyed home in Montgomery County

The two-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Sweet Cherry Lane in the Damascus area. CREDIT Jessica Taylor via Storyful

DAMASCUS, Md. - Fire officials say a lighting strike likely cause a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery County Monday night.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Sweet Cherry Lane in the Damascus area.

Lightning strike likely caused 2 alarm fire that destroyed home in Damascus

Fire officials say a lighting strike likely cause a fire that destroyed a home in Montgomery County Monday night.

Authorities say the fire displaced the family from the home and left one firefighter injured.

Heavy storms moved across the D.C. region Monday night bring heavy rain, downed tree limbs and downed power lines.

