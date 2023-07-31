Lightning strike sparks fire at a Maricopa tree farm

Lightning sparked a fire at a tree farm Sunday night in Maricopa, and it continued burning into Monday, July 31.

At around 8:30 p.m., lightning struck near Mayer Boulevard and Brewer Road. Crews stayed overnight battling the flames, the Thunderbird Fire District said.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the fire is still pretty active.

For those wanting to help crews battling the flames, you can bring items to the fire station on Ralston Road. They're requesting ice, water, Body Armor drinks and snacks.

Maricopa residents can expect to see smoke and ash throughout the evening. Crews with the Bureau of Indian Affairs are handling the fire.

Maricopa is located in Pinal County – which is south of Phoenix.

No more information is available.

Map of where the fire is at: