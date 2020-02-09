Long time friends to host 16th annual ‘Drive the Dream’ gala, helping to end child abuse

According to the latest statistics, a child abuse report is made every ten seconds, and that's where Childhelp comes in.

The nonprofit provides support and lifesaving services to abused and neglected children. The 16th annual "Drive the Dream" gala will be Feb.16.

Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson have changed lives, thousands of them. Their story is a lot like their friendship, which dates back more than 60 years.

In 1952 the then Hollywood actresses met on the set of the popular show "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet." Seven years later, they traveled to Japan on a goodwill tour, doing a series of fundraising events.

In the mid-'70s, they launch a campaign that aimed to bring awareness and an end to child abuse. The women opened the Children’s Village USA in California. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter designated April as National Child Abuse month at the ladies' request.

Since then, they've worked with countless presidents and first ladies as advocates and even started the first national toll-free hotline that provides resources and crisis counselors to this day.

Childhelp is always looking for volunteers, and if you want to learn more or get information about the gala, click here.