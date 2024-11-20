Lori Vallow in court; Kingman area teacher accused of sexual exploitation | Nightly Roundup

From "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow's court appearance to why there are fewer students attending Arizona public schools, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

1. "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow appears in court amid competency battle

Vallow's court appearance came one week after she refused to appear for a hearing related to a competency evaluation process that her former lawyers requested. Read More

2. First-of-its kind housing village in the West Valley

The nearly-complete village is meant to house families who live on extremely low income. Read More

3. Northwestern Arizona teacher arrested

(Courtesy: Kingman Unified School District)

The teacher (pictured) has been fired from his job with the Kingman Unified School District. He is accused of sexually exploiting minors. Read More

4. Man dies at West Valley plant

The death happened at a plant near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road this morning. Read More

5. What's lowering public school enrollment in Arizona?

(From File)

Arizona education officials reveal a big reason for declining enrollment in the state's public schools, as a school district in the Phoenix area contemplates closing some of their campuses. Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

(From File)

Warmer days are ahead for parts of Arizona, but how long will it stick around? Read More