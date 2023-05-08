Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow murder trial day 24: Ex-FBI special agent continues his testimony

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:24AM
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - A former special agent with the FBI is back on the stand Monday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

Doug Hart began his testimony on May 5, detailing text messages to Chad Daybell from Lori's iCloud account.

Lori Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's wife of nearly 30 years, Tammy Daybell.

Featured

Murder, Money and the End of Days: The Lori Vallow story
article

Murder, Money and the End of Days: The Lori Vallow story

Murder, Money & the End of Days. Why investigators believe religion, greed and an affair led an all-American mom on a trail of death. This is the Lori Vallow story. FOX 10’s Justin Lum walks us through the crucial timeline on the eve of Vallow’s trial.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here. 