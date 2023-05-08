Lori Vallow murder trial day 24: Ex-FBI special agent continues his testimony

A former special agent with the FBI is back on the stand Monday in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday mom" accused of killing her two children.

Doug Hart began his testimony on May 5, detailing text messages to Chad Daybell from Lori's iCloud account.

Lori Vallow is accused of killing her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's wife of nearly 30 years, Tammy Daybell.

Featured article

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.