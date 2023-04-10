'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Louisville bank building, police say

Police are reporting "multiple casualties" as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. "There are multiple casualties," police said in the tweet. Police described it as an "active aggressor."

Police presence lines the street in downtown Louisville. Image courtesy: WDRB

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

