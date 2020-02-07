Made In Arizona: Skincare product uses indigenous ingredients to protect people from the sun

In Arizona, people have to keep a close eye on their skin, and one Valley company is helping people do just that.

Lindsey Wallace was a one-year-old child when her parents started their own skincare line, Arizona Sun.

"I grew up with a labeling machine in the living room and watching my parents work really, really hard, and grew up on 5th Avenue selling products to the tourists," said Wallace.

For Lindsey's parents, it began as a side gig to make some extra cash.

"I went out after we started the company," said Lindsey's father, Bob Wallace. "The first day, I had 22 accounts. Next day, I had 18, and the rest, they say, is history."

Bob Wallace

Bob worked with Native Americans to find out what they put on their skin to combat the Arizona desert sun. He and his wife developed a product line of sunscreens, moisturizers, lip balms, bath products and more, all with natural Arizona ingredients.

Advertisement

"Our products are made from 44 different natural plants and cacti from the desert that the early settlers used to put on their skin to protect themselves from the Arizona sun," said Lindsey.

The Arizona Sun scent is also natural, made from desert botanical ingredients. It's such a standout scent, that Lindsey says it's how people remember their products.

Their business cards are even scratch-and-sniff.

"We don't smell like anyone else," said Bob. "It's an Arizona Sun fragrance."

It's been 38 years since they started the company. Back in 2015, Lindsey's mother, Ellen Wallace, passed away. Since then, Lindsey and members of her family are working hard to make mom proud.

"We lost her four-and-a-half years ago, and it's very important to me to keep the company going," said Lindsey.

Lindsey Wallace

With over 15 different products, they are selling on Amazon, in Arizona grocery stores, airports, boutiques, and businesses around the world.

The family business is in a good spot, keeping Ellen's legacy alive, and protecting people's skin from the sun for many years to come.

Catch Made In Arizona every Friday on FOX 10 News at 4.

If you have an idea about a product made in Arizona, you can send an e-mail to madeinarizona@foxtv.com.