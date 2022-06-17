Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for June 17-20

Interstate 10 will be severely impacted this weekend in the Phoenix area as Arizona Department of Transportation crews work on a variety of repairs and improvement projects.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between the U.S. 60 and the Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. on Monday for bridge and utility work that is part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

The westbound U.S. 60 ramp to the eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour onto the eastbound U.S. 60 to the southbound Loop 101 in Tempe and Chandler, as well as use the westbound Loop 202 Santan to reach I-10 past the closure.

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between the Loop 202 Santan and the U.S. 60 from 8 p.m. Saturday until 12 p.m. on Sunday for bridge and utility work.

All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 in Ahwatukee and Chandler will be closed.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler Boulevard will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour onto the eastbound Loop 202 Santan to the northbound Loop 101 before using the westbound U.S. 60 or the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain. You can also use the westbound/northbound Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Elliot and Baseline roads from noon Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday — ADOT

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between the Loop 101 Agua Fria and 107th Avenue in the west Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for bridge deck joint construction.

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 83rd Avenues will also be closed.

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Thomas Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit ahead of the closure and use other routes, such as McDowell or Buckeye Roads.

I-10/I-17/SR 51

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between the Interstate 17 Stack and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. on Saturday for tunnel maintenance.

Both I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour onto southbound I-17 at the Stack and reconnect with I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed at the I-17 Split near Sky Harbor and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday for tunnel maintenance.

The southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic will have to exit the freeway at 7th Street.

The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will be open, but traffic will have to exit to northbound SR 51 or the eastbound Loop 202.

The southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor will be closed.

Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to travel to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202 — ADOT

Alternate routes: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack.

NOTE: Westbound Greenway Road remains closed near I-17 until late June for construction related to the regional drainage system project. The northbound I-17 on- and off-ramps and the southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road are also closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can use Cactus or Bell Roads.

SR 24

The Gateway Freeway will be closed between the Loop 202 Santan and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday for pavement work.

Alternate route: Drivers can exit the Loop 202 to eastbound Elliot Road and use southbound Ellsworth Road to go beyond the SR 24 closure.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation headlines