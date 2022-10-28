Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 28-31

Drivers in the Phoenix metropolitan area should be aware of closures on I-10, I-17, Loop 101 and Loop 303 this weekend.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 near Sky Harbor starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between 3rd Street and Broadway Road

SR 51 southbound to I-10 EB

Loop 202 westbound to I-10 EB

I-17 southbound to I-10 EB

SR 143 southbound to I-10 EB

I-17 SB on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street

40th Street will also be closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road during that time.

Alternate routes: I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can take Loop 202 Red Mountain before getting on Loop 101 southbound, then take US 60 westbound to get back on the freeway beyond the closure.

Those in the West Valley can try Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to reach I-10 at Chandler Boulevard.

I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane near Guadalupe Road from 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

I-17

In north Phoenix, the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern and Thunderbird Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for work on the light rail bridge.

The on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try taking SR 51 to Loop 101 Pima Freeway to get around the closure. I-17 commuters can also exit early and take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around.

Loop 101

The westbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be shut down between Pima Road/Princess Drive and State Route 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 NB on-ramps at Cactus, Raintree Drive, Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard

Loop 101 WB on-ramps between Pima Road and Tatum Boulevard

Alternate routes: "Drivers exiting at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard can travel west and continue on Bell Road to northbound SR 51 to enter westbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Cave Creek Road."

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria will be restricted to one lane between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily starting Sunday through Thursday, Nov. 3 for pavement work.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory