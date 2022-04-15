Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 15-18

article

A few closures and restrictions will be in effect for freeways in the Avondale and Tempe areas this weekend due to continued pavement improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 between Loop 101 Agua Fria and Avondale Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 18 for pavement work.

On-ramps to I-10 WB will be closed between 75th Avenue and 107th Avenue.

Additionally, the southbound Loop 101 ramps to I-10 in both directions will be closed.

Alternate route: Drivers can exit ahead of the closure and take Van Buren or McDowell Road to get around. For I-10 drivers from the Casa Grande area that don't plan to stop in Phoenix, ADOT recommends taking I-18 westbound to northbound State Route 85 to reach I-10 in Buckeye.

In Tempe, I-10 westbound will be restricted to three lanes between Broadway Road and State Route 143 / 48th Street from 10 p.m. on Friday, April 15 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to I-10 WB will be closed, but the I-10 ramp to SR 143 northbound will stay open.

Loop 101

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 will be closed between Thomas Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

The ramps to I-10 will be closed, along with the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Indian School Road.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends exiting at Indian School Road and using surface streets to get around all the closures in the area.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

