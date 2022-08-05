Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 5-8

East Valley drivers, beware: Road closures and restrictions will be in effect this weekend that have an impact on your travel plans.

US 60

The westbound lanes of the US 60 will be closed between the Loop 101 Price Freeway and McClintock Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for maintenance.

The north- and southbound Loop 101 ramps to the westbound US 60 will be closed.

The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Dobson Road and off-ramp at McClintock Drive will be closed.

Alternate routes: Westbound US 60 traffic can detour onto the northbound Loop 101 and use the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to reach Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix.

Loop 101

The right lanes of the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed between Warner and Baseline Roads from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for pavement maintenance.

The northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Warner and Baselines Roads will be closed.

Broadway Road

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions between 48th and 55th Streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road will be closed.

The I-10 connecter ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road will be closed.

There will be no access to Broadway Road via 52nd Street.

Alternate routes: Including Baseline Road, Priest Drive, University Drive and State Route 143-48th Street while Broadway Road is closed near I-10. (NOTE: The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday for barrier repairs.)

Weekend travel advisory for the Phoenix-metro area for Aug. 5-8

NOTE: The planned bridge work along eastbound I-10 between 48th Street and Broadway Road has been postponed, ADOT said.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory