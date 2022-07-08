Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for July 8-11

Drivers who frequent Interstate 10 in Phoenix should prepare for extra travel time, as some closures will go into effect this weekend.

I-10

The westbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between US 60 Superstition Freeway and 32nd Street for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 11.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramps between Elliot Road and 40th Street

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 WB

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

SR 143 SB ramp to I-10 WB

Detours: Drivers can try taking Loop 202 Santan or US 60 to reach Loop 101 Price Freeway. From there, commuters can head north to Loop 202 Red Mountain, then head west to reach Sky Harbor Airport or to get back on I-10 via the SR 51 Mini Stack.

Those in the east Valley can also consider taking Loop 202 South Mountain instead to get around the closure.

-

In Buckeye, I-10 will be restricted to one lane between Watson and Miller roads for a widening project from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Miller Road will be closed in both directions beneath I-10 starting at 5 a.m. on Monday until late August for "interchange reconstruction."