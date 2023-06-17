Make monsoon fantasy forecasts, win prizes: Here's how

It's like fantasy football with a weather twist.

The monsoon season has started, which means it's time for people to sign up for the University of Arizona's fantasy monsoon game.

In the beginning, there's a short questionnaire about your monsoon knowledge and experience. Once completed, you can start making your monthly rainfall predictions for five major cities in the Southwest: Flagstaff, Phoenix, Tucson, Albuquerque, and El Paso.

Participants will earn points based on the risk and accuracy of their guess, and the top three scorers win Amazon gift cards.

Players make a total of 15 forecasts over a three-month period - July through September.

Learn more here: https://monsoonfantasy.arizona.edu/home



