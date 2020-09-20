Making masks more pleasant: Phoenix candle company makes mask sprays

Kristin Boyd started Vim + Vigor Candle Co. in Phoenix about five years ago by accident.

"I started giving them as gifts to friends and family," said Boyd. Now, what started out as a hobby has turned into a full-time business.

"Things have really organically grown from there," Boyd said.

She offers a wide array of candle scents - from coconut lime to amber and tobacco - and all of her scents are hand-poured. With everything going on in the world, she came up with another idea: why not use some of those fragrances to make a face mask spray?

"It's super simple, clean ingredients, essential oils, and you literally only need to spritz your mask once and it will last two to three hours easily," Boyd said.

She says the face mask sprays are catching on, especially for people who have to wear masks for long periods of time.

"Especially like teachers, my sisters have kids and they have had to wear masks since going back to school, and I think it makes it a little more fun for the kids to get to pick their scent everyday," said Boyd.

