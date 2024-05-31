Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of setting his grandma's house on fire; Trump speaks after guilty conviction l Morning News Brief

Published  May 31, 2024 9:56am MST
PHOENIX - A man accused of setting his grandmother's south Phoenix house on fire has been arrested, former President Donald Trump spoke at a news conference a day after being found guilty of 34 felony counts, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 31.

1. Man set grandma's house on fire, police say

Man set his grandmother's south Phoenix house on fire while she was inside, court documents say
A man accused of arson reportedly set his grandmother's south Phoenix house on fire while she was still inside.

2. Trump speaks on conviction

Trump speaks at press conference, falsely claiming 'trial was rigged'
Donald Trump, at a press conference Friday morning, again called his trial "rigged." "If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," he said.

3. Tucson teacher arrested

Tucson teacher accused of child porn

4. Men removed from Phoenix flight due to body odor

8 black men removed from American Airlines flight for body odor, lawsuit claims
American Airlines is facing a discrimination lawsuit after eight black men - all of whom had flown separately - were removed from a flight over "body odor" complaints.

5. Arizona dad accused of child abuse

Yuma father accused of child abuse

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/31/24

A toasty Friday in the Valley with a high near 105°F.