Man accused of assaulting multiple women at ASU

A man accused of assaulting three women at Arizona State University's Tempe campus has been arrested.

ASU Police say the assaults happened on April 11 within a span of 30 minutes in different public areas on campus.

The suspect in the assaults, 29-year-old Justin Avery, was arrested outside of Hayden Library. Avery is not affiliated with ASU.

Justin Avery, 29, is accused of assaulting three women at ASUs Tempe campus.

"Two other victims came forward after the arrest to report contact with Avery," police said.

Avery was booked into jail. He is accused of sex crimes, assault, criminal trespass and burglary, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

