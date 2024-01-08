Man accused of burglary following Old Town Scottsdale art gallery incident

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say a man is in jail for alleged burglary-related offenses following an incident that happened over the weekend.

According to statements, police responded to a report of an in-progress burglary at a gallery called American Fine Art, which is located in the area of Main Street and Scottsdale Road, at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, after an employee at the gallery reportedly heard someone inside.

The suspect, since identified by Scottsdale Police as 32-year-old Harpreet Singh, was contained to the building's roof with help from a patrol drone.

"The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident by patrol officers and a K9 unit," read a portion of the statement. "There was property and evidence of the burglary staged on the roof, which was recovered."

Harpeet Singh

Where the incident happened