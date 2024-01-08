Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of burglary following Old Town Scottsdale art gallery incident

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say a man is in jail for alleged burglary-related offenses following an incident that happened over the weekend.

According to statements, police responded to a report of an in-progress burglary at a gallery called American Fine Art, which is located in the area of Main Street and Scottsdale Road, at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, after an employee at the gallery reportedly heard someone inside.

Police say the suspect, who they identify as Harpeet Singh, was arrested following an incident that happened on Sunday.

The suspect, since identified by Scottsdale Police as 32-year-old Harpreet Singh, was contained to the building's roof with help from a patrol drone.

"The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident by patrol officers and a K9 unit," read a portion of the statement. "There was property and evidence of the burglary staged on the roof, which was recovered."

