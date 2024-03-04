Man accused of crashing into Arizona house with child in car

A man in Arizona is accused of aggravated DUI, following a crash that left a homeowner in Phoenix injured.

The crash, investigators say, happened on the night of Mar. 1, when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Manuel Laynez Asicona, was allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, and crashed into a home in the area of Cave Creek and Greenway Roads.

The home’s owner, according to officials, was inside the home when the crash happened.

Manuel Laynez Asicona

Laynez, per court documents, was driving the car while a child was inside, and not secured to a car seat. He was placed under arrest for alleged DUI after a field sobriety test was done. It was also noted that Laynez refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The suspect, who is listed as a Guatemalan citizen in court documents, is accused of a count of Aggravated DUI with passengers under 15, which is a felony. Investigators also state that Laynez has an outstanding warrant for alleged DUI out of Florida.

A judge has released Laynez without bail, subject to a number of conditions. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Mar. 20.

Area where the crash happened