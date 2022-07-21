Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of DUI after rear-ending Arizona trooper in Yuma

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after being rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver in Yuma.

DPS says the incident happened just before 11 p.m. on July 19 when the trooper was merging onto westbound Interstate 8 near milepost 11.

The trooper, who was in a fully-marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated, was pushed into the median after being rear-ended by an Audi.

The unidentified trooper suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 25-year-old Immanuel Lord of Chula Vista, California, also suffered minor injuries.

Lord was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of DUI, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

"There no excuse for impaired driving," DPS wrote in an Instagram post. "Designate a sober driver before you drink, use a rideshare service, call a cab, or find another safe ride to help you home. Whatever you do, don’t endanger your life – and the life of every other person on the road – by driving impaired."

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after being rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver in Yuma. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)