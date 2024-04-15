Man accused of killing his half-brother in Mesa

Authorities say a suspect who shot and killed his half-brother in Mesa has been arrested.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies on April 13 responded to Brown and Crismon Roads for reports of an injured person. Once at the scene, deputies found 53-year-old Clark Bulliner dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a condominium.

While searching the area, deputies and a SWAT team found the suspect and victim's half-brother, 31-year-old Jordan Urban, hiding on the property.

Jordan Urban (MCSO)

Urban was booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and concealment of body parts.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this time.

Map of where the shooting happened