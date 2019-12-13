Man accused of killing man trying to enter the restroom his daughter was in sentenced to 8 years

A man accused of beating another man to death outside a Phoenix convenience store in 2018 was sentenced to 8 years in prison Friday.

Melvin Harris is taking a plea deal to a manslaughter charge after being originally charged with second-degree murder in 2018.

The killing happened when Harris went to pick up his teenage daughter and her two friends at the QuikTrip gas station near 19th and Dunlap avenues in August. Harris claims a man was trying to get into the restroom stall that his daughter was using.

According to court documents, Harris is accused of punching Leon Armstrong in the face, then kicking and stomping him.

Harris told police he punched Armstrong after the man swung at him first, and claimed Armstrong fell to the ground on his own and that he did not touch him once he was on the ground.

The victim suffered a severe brain injury and died a few days later.



