Man accused of leaving scene of deadly crash, breaking into Phoenix home

A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash before breaking into a Phoenix home has been arrested.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the intersection of Seventh and Southern Avenues at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 for a two-car crash.

After arriving at the scene, police learned a vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue through a green light when it was hit by another car that failed to stop for a red light while heading northbound on Seventh Avenue.

After the crash, the driver of the northbound vehicle left the area on foot. The driver of the westbound vehicle, 56-year-old Sheri Lishner, was taken to hospital where she later died. A 26-year-old woman who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle was also hospitalized.

After the crash, witnesses reported seeing the driver of the northbound vehicle running towards Ninth Avenue. Officers began searching the area and a 911 call was received of a man breaking into a nearby home.

The 911 caller told police the man forced his way into their home and pointed a gun at them. The caller also said the suspect hit one of the residents with the gun.

The residents were able to escape the home and police attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Tyrrel Argusta who refused to leave the home.

After three hours of negotiation, Argusta exited the home and was arrested. Argusta's gun was also recovered from the scene.

Argusta was booked into jail and is accused of several charges, including manslaughter, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

